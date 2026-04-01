Luis Robert And Mets Play Cardinals On April 1
Luis Robert and the New York Mets will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Robert has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Robert had a .223 BA, .297 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 52 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 53 runs. Robert recorded 33 steals on 41 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Matthew Liberatore (0-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.