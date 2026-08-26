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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Play Brewers On Aug. 26

Luis Robert and the New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .232 BA, .313 OBP and .424 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Dustin May gets the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.57 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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