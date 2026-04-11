Luis Robert And Mets Play Athletics On April 11

Robert is hitting for a .326 BA, .463 OBP and .465 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

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