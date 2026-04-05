Luis Rengifo And Brewers Take On Royals On April 5

Rengifo had a .238 BA, .287 OBP and .335 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .622 and he scored 55 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 43 runs. Rengifo recorded 10 steals on 17 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles) against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Kris Bubic (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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