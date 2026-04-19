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Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Rengifo

Milwaukee Brewers • #13 2B

Luis Rengifo And Brewers Face Marlins On April 19

Luis Rengifo and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rengifo has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Rengifo is hitting for a .161 BA, .226 OBP and .268 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .494 and he has scored six runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Rengifo has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Rengifo

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