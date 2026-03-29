Luis Morales And Athletics Face Blue Jays On March 29
Luis Morales will get the start for the Athletics against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Morales has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Morales went 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.