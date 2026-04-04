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Luis Morales
Oakland Athletics

Luis Morales

Oakland Athletics • #19 RP

Luis Morales And Athletics Face Astros On April 4

Luis Morales will get the start for his Athletics against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Morales has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Morales is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Morales

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