Luis Morales And Athletics Face Astros On April 4

Morales is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.