Luis Morales And Athletics Face Astros On April 4
Luis Morales will get the start for his Athletics against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Morales has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Morales is 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.