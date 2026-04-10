Luis Gil And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On April 10

Gil went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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