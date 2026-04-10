Luis Gil And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On April 10
Luis Gil will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gil has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gil went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.