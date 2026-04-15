Luis Gil And Yankees Take On Angels On April 15
Luis Gil will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Gil has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gil is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Angels are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.