Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Orioles On Aug. 18

Garcia is hitting for a .278 BA, .310 OBP and .541 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .851, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 79 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

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