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Luis Garcia
New York Yankees

Luis Garcia

New York Yankees • #26 2B

Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Orioles On Aug. 18

Luis Garcia and the New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .278 BA, .310 OBP and .541 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .851, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 79 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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