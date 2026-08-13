Luis Garcia And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 13

Garcia is hitting for a .279 BA, .310 OBP and .549 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season.

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