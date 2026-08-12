Luis Garcia And Yankees Play Mariners On Aug. 12

Garcia is hitting for a .282 BA, .313 OBP and .555 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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