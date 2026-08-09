Luis Garcia And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 9

Garcia is hitting for a .282 BA, .315 OBP and .556 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (7-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

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