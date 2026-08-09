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Luis Garcia
New York Yankees

Luis Garcia

New York Yankees • #26 2B

Luis Garcia And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 9

Luis Garcia and the New York Yankees will face the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .282 BA, .315 OBP and .556 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (7-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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