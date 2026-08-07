Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Braves On Aug. 7

Garcia is hitting for a .283 BA, .313 OBP and .560 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle (3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

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