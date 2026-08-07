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Luis Garcia
New York Yankees

Luis Garcia

New York Yankees • #26 2B

Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Braves On Aug. 7

Luis Garcia and the New York Yankees will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .283 BA, .313 OBP and .560 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle (3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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