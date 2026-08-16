Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 16

Garcia is hitting for a .278 BA, .308 OBP and .543 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .851, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (7-5) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.