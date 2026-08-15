Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 15

Garcia is hitting for a .278 BA, .309 OBP and .546 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (3-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.