Luis Garcia And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 14

Garcia is hitting for a .281 BA, .312 OBP and .552 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Shane Bieber (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.48 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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