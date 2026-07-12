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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Yankees On July 12

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will face the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .286 BA, .316 OBP and .558 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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