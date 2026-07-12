Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Yankees On July 12

Garcia is hitting for a .286 BA, .316 OBP and .558 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.