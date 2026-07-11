Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Yankees On July 11

Garcia is hitting for a .287 BA, .318 OBP and .564 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (9-5 with a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

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