Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Royals On June 16

Garcia is hitting for a .259 BA, .283 OBP and .460 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 29 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs (18th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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