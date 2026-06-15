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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Royals On June 15

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will face the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .259 BA, .284 OBP and .464 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 28 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mariners.

Mitch Spence will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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