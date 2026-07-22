Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Rockies On July 22

Garcia is hitting for a .281 BA, .312 OBP and .546 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 45 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs (6th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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