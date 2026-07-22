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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Rockies On July 22

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .281 BA, .312 OBP and .546 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 45 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs (6th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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