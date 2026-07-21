Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Rockies On July 21

Garcia is hitting for a .279 BA, .311 OBP and .542 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 45 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs (6th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (3-9) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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