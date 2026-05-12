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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Reds On May 12

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .256 BA, .279 OBP and .376 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 16 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 19 runs. Garcia has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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