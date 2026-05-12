Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Reds On May 12

Garcia is hitting for a .256 BA, .279 OBP and .376 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 16 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 19 runs. Garcia has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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