Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Rays On June 19

Garcia is hitting for a .260 BA, .283 OBP and .455 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 29 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Griffin Jax (1-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

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