Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On July 5

Garcia is hitting for a .280 BA, .311 OBP and .553 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 41 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 62 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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