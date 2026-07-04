Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Pirates On July 4

Garcia is hitting for a .283 BA, .315 OBP and .559 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 62 runs (3rd in MLB). He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (8-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.