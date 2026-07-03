Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Pirates On July 3

Garcia is hitting for a .280 BA, .310 OBP and .537 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 39 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 59 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Red Sox.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

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