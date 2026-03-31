Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Phillies On March 31

Garcia had a .252 BA, .289 OBP and .412 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .701 and he scored 67 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 66 runs. Garcia recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first this season.

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