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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Phillies On March 31

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia had a .252 BA, .289 OBP and .412 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .701 and he scored 67 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 66 runs. Garcia recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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