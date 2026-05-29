Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Padres On May 29
Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .263 BA, .287 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 20 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.
The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.