Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Padres On May 29

Garcia is hitting for a .263 BA, .287 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 20 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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