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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Orioles On June 27

Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .262 BA, .292 OBP and .492 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 34 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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