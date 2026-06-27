Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Orioles On June 27

Garcia is hitting for a .262 BA, .292 OBP and .492 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 34 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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