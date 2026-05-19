Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 19

Garcia is hitting for a .268 BA, .295 OBP and .423 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 18 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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