Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Marlins On June 3

Garcia is hitting for a .263 BA, .289 OBP and .430 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 21 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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