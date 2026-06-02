Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 2
Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .264 BA, .289 OBP and .423 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 21 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
Lake Bachar will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.