Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Marlins On June 1
Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .268 BA, .290 OBP and .430 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 21 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Padres.
Sandy Alcantara (3-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.