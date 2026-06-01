Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Marlins On June 1

Garcia is hitting for a .268 BA, .290 OBP and .430 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 21 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Padres.

Sandy Alcantara (3-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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