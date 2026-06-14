Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Mariners On June 14

Garcia is hitting for a .260 BA, .286 OBP and .470 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 28 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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