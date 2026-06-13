Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Mariners On June 13

Garcia is hitting for a .259 BA, .285 OBP and .458 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 26 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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