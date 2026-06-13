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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Mariners On June 13

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will face the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .259 BA, .285 OBP and .458 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 26 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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