Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On June 7

Garcia is hitting for a .262 BA, .289 OBP and .451 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 23 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (7-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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