Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Brewers On April 10

Garcia is hitting for a .293 BA, .310 OBP and .488 SLG with a 9.5% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Chad Patrick (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.

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