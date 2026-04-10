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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Brewers On April 10

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .293 BA, .310 OBP and .488 SLG with a 9.5% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Chad Patrick (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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