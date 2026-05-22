Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Braves On May 22
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Garcia has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .260 BA, .287 OBP and .407 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 18 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mets.
Bryce Elder (4-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.