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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Athletics On July 18

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .284 BA, .317 OBP and .554 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (3rd in MLB). He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 2 against the Yankees.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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