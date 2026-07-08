Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Astros On July 8

Garcia is hitting for a .285 BA, .315 OBP and .559 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 65 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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