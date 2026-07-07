Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Astros On July 7

Garcia is hitting for a .281 BA, .311 OBP and .558 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 6.14 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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