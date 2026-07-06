Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Astros On July 6

Garcia is hitting for a .282 BA, .313 OBP and .561 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Pirates.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (4-8) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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