Luis Castillo And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 12

Castillo is 3-9 with a 5.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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