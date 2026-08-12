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Luis Castillo
Chicago White Sox

Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And White Sox Take On Reds On Aug. 12

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -111 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 3-9 with a 5.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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