Luis Castillo And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 6

Castillo is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday, July 29 when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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