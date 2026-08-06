FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Castillo
Chicago White Sox

Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 6

Luis Castillo will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Castillo has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday, July 29 when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News