Luis Castillo And White Sox Face Cubs On Aug. 17
Luis Castillo will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Castillo has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Castillo is 4-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.
The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.