Luis Castillo And White Sox Face Cubs On Aug. 17

Castillo is 4-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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