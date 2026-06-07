Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Tigers On June 7

Castillo is 2-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.