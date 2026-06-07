FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Tigers On June 7

Luis Castillo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Castillo is 2-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News