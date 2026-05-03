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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 3

Luis Castillo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Castillo has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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