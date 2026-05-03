Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 3

Castillo is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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