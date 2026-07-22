Luis Castillo And Mariners Play Reds On July 22

Castillo is 3-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.